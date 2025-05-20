When Will Casey Mize Return to the Detroit Tigers?

Casey Mize is close to returning to the Tigers after a hamstring injury. Find out when he’s expected back, how he’s looked, and what it means for Detroit’s rotation.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize is inching closer to returning from a mild hamstring strain, and the timing couldn’t be better. With a crucial series looming against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians, the 27-year-old righty is trending in the right direction.

TL;DR:

Casey Mize threw a successful 5-inning sim game Monday.

He’s eligible to come off the IL Saturday.

The Tigers are eyeing a Guardians series return.

Mize is 6–1 with a 2.53 ERA in 2025.

His comeback adds needed depth with Reese Olson out.

On Monday, Mize threw a five-inning simulated game at Comerica Park, facing live hitters for the first time since landing on the injured list. According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, the results were promising:

“Everything checked out great,” Hinch said as quoted by the Detroit News. “Which is a good sign. Hopefully it’s a sign of good things to come.”

If all continues to go well, Mize will be eligible to come off the injured list this Saturday. That lines him up to start against the Guardians in what could be a massive weekend showdown for AL Central supremacy.

Projected Rotation vs. Guardians:

Thursday: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty Friday: Jackson Jobe

Jackson Jobe Saturday: Casey Mize (if ready)

Casey Mize (if ready) Sunday: Tarik Skubal

Why It Matters

The Tigers are flying high at 31–17, sitting atop the AL Central standings. But the margin for error is slim. Getting Mize back would strengthen a rotation already featuring Tarik Skubal (a legit Cy Young candidate) and a surging Jack Flaherty.

Before the injury, Mize was quietly putting together a strong season:

6-1 record (T-2nd in MLB)

2.53 ERA

1.01 WHIP

35 strikeouts

He’s not overpowering hitters, but he’s limiting walks and keeping the ball in the park. In short: vintage Mize.

How Did the Sim Game Go?

Mize faced a mix of Tigers dealing with minor injuries themselves, including:

Matt Vierling (shoulder)

Parker Meadows (nerve issue in arm)

Wenceel Pérez (back)

Jake Rogers (oblique)

Reports from the session indicate Mize looked sharp and stayed on schedule. No setbacks were reported.

The Big Picture

Pitching depth matters — especially in the dog days of summer. With Reese Olson recently hitting the IL, getting Mize back provides much-needed stability and experience. Hinch and pitching coach Chris Fetter won’t rush things, but if Saturday is green-lit, Detroit’s rotation is getting deeper.

The Bottom Line

All signs point to Casey Mize returning to the Tigers this weekend. If the simulated outing was any indication, Detroit fans could see him take the mound Saturday at Comerica Park. With the Tigers in a heated division race, his return couldn’t come at a better time.