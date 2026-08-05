Casey Mize Shares Honest Feelings About Leaving Tigers

Casey Mize spent eight years with the Detroit Tigers organization.

Then, in the final moments before the MLB trade deadline, everything changed.

Detroit sent the former No. 1 overall pick to the San Diego Padres, ending a chapter that began when the Tigers selected him at the top of the 2018 draft. Mize arrived in San Diego with genuine excitement, but he made no attempt to hide how difficult it was to leave Detroit behind.

“Very excited to be here,” Mize said via Bob Nightengale, “chasing a championship. Got a really good group here. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Mize Was Unsure Whether Detroit Would Trade Him

Mize understood that Tarik Skubal was likely headed elsewhere once Detroit committed to selling.

His own future was much harder to read.

“I thought he might be gone, but for myself,” Mize said, “I still didn’t know the direction in which the organization was going to go.”

Even after Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mize was left waiting.

“We were kind of up in the air after the Skubal trade,” Mize said. “I thought it would be more likely, and then the clock just kept ticking, and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ And then at the very last second, it happened. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but you know, excited with how it turned out.”

The deal came together only minutes before the deadline, sending Mize from Seattle to a new team, a new league and a new playoff race.

Leaving Detroit Was Emotional

Mize’s connection to Detroit went far beyond the games he pitched.

The Tigers drafted him, developed him and supported him through injuries, setbacks and the long recovery from Tommy John surgery. He built relationships across the clubhouse and organization that made the trade difficult to process.

“It was a pretty emotional day all the way around,” Mize said. “You know, been living (in) Detroit for eight years. Met so many special people there. People that have changed my life and my career. So, it wasn’t like I was trying to get out of there or anything. That place means a lot to me. It was really special, and certainly sad to leave.”

There was no clean emotional break.

Mize was excited about joining a contender, but that excitement came with the pain of saying goodbye.

“You know, your mind goes to so many different places. It’s just, you have to say goodbye to so many people that you really care about. … But I couldn’t be more excited and happy for this opportunity. I landed in a great situation. Mixed emotions, but I’m happy with how everything turned out.”

Mize Ready to Pitch for Padres

Mize had not started in 11 days after Detroit scratched him from his scheduled outing as a trade precaution.

He did not sound concerned about the layoff.

“I’m ready,” Mize said. “It’s been a little bit. So, I’m ready to get out there.”

San Diego acquired Mize to strengthen a rotation built for a postseason push. The Padres are giving him an immediate opportunity to pitch meaningful games while he prepares to enter free agency after the season.

For Mize, the next chapter begins quickly.

Mize Looks Forward to Facing Skubal

Mize and Skubal entered professional baseball together, climbed through Detroit’s system together and made their major-league debuts during the same 2020 season.

Now they are NL West rivals.

“It’ll be pretty cool,” Mize said. “It’s interesting. We come from the AL Central, and now the NL West is kind of out of left field for us. But, you know, we’ll cross paths, and I look forward to it.”

Their friendship remains intact, even if the uniforms have changed.

“He’s my best friend, so obviously, hoping the best for him, but just not when he plays the Padres.”

Bottom Line

Casey Mize did not leave Detroit with bitterness.

He left with gratitude, sadness and genuine excitement about the opportunity waiting for him in San Diego.

The Tigers were home for eight years. The people he met there changed his life and career.

Now Mize is chasing a championship with the Padres, while one of his closest friends does the same thing with the Dodgers.

Their Detroit chapter is finished.

Their paths are about to cross again.