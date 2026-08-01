Casey Mize Opens Up About Being Pulled From Start Ahead of Trade Deadline

Casey Mize expected to take the mound Friday night against the Athletics.

Instead, the Detroit Tigers scratched him from the start as trade conversations intensified ahead of Monday’s MLB deadline, leaving the right-hander in an uncomfortable position.

Waiting.

“It’s a weird place to be,” Mize said before the game.

That uncertainty now hangs over one of the best seasons of his career. Mize does not know whether his next start will come Tuesday for Detroit in Seattle or for a contender that acquires him before Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Mize Was Disappointed by Tigers’ Decision

A.J. Hinch informed Mize of the decision Thursday at the team hotel in California.

Mize understood why the Tigers wanted to protect him from injury while potential trades were discussed. Understanding the move did not make it easier to accept.

“You know, I love to compete,” Mize said. “Selfishly, I feel like I’m putting my team in a bad spot, even though it wasn’t my decision.”

Detroit replaced Mize with a bullpen game, forcing the Tigers to cover nine innings without one of their most dependable starters.

Mize took that personally, even though the call came from the organization.

“This is obviously not great,” he said, “a little bit upset that I’m not gonna be able to compete.”

That reaction fits the pitcher Detroit has watched all season. Mize has fought through injuries and uneven stretches to produce the strongest campaign of his major-league career. Being told not to pitch during a season like this was never going to sit comfortably.

Casey Mize Knows a Trade Is Possible

Mize is not pretending the situation is anything other than what it is.

The former No. 1 overall pick has posted a 2.70 ERA with 85 strikeouts and only 19 walks across 86 innings and 16 starts. He is scheduled to reach free agency after the season, making him one of Detroit’s most logical trade candidates.

“I’m not naïve,” Mize said. “We’ll see what the weekend holds, and if nothing happens, I’ll pitch on Tuesday and we’ll go from there.”

That answer captured the strange reality surrounding him.

Mize remains a Tiger. He is still preparing as if he will start in Seattle. At the same time, the organization has already altered its rotation to protect his trade value.

There is no certainty until the deadline passes.

A Career Season Could End With a Trade

Mize’s value has changed dramatically over the past several months.

He entered the season trying to prove he could stay healthy and regain the promise that once made him the first pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. He has done more than that.

His command has improved. He has limited traffic. He has pitched deeper into games and given Detroit a reliable second starter behind Tarik Skubal.

Now that success may send him elsewhere.

That is the harsh side of deadline baseball. A player can finally put everything together, only to become more likely to be traded because of it.

Mize cannot control the calls Scott Harris receives. He cannot choose which teams make offers or whether Detroit accepts one.

All he can do is wait.

Bottom Line

Casey Mize wanted the ball Friday night, and he made no effort to hide his disappointment when the Tigers removed him from the start.

He understands the business. He knows his 2.70 ERA, expiring contract and career-best season make him an attractive trade target.

For now, Mize is stuck in what he called a “weird place.”

If no deal is completed, he expects to pitch Tuesday in Seattle. If the right offer arrives, his next start may come in another uniform.