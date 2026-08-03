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Report: Two National League Contenders Pursuing Casey Mize

Casey Mize trade interest
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Casey Mize’s market appears to be heating up as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

According to Ari Alexander, the Detroit Tigers right-hander has drawn significant interest throughout the day, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves among the teams pursuing him.

Mize has become one of the most attractive starting pitchers available after putting together a solid season for Detroit.

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Tigers Facing Another Major Decision

The 29-year-old has posted a 4-6 record, 2.70 ERA and 0.992 WHIP across 16 starts in 2026. He has recorded 85 strikeouts over 86⅔ innings.

Mize is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, giving Detroit a difficult decision. The Tigers could move him now for additional young talent or keep him for their remaining playoff push.

Arizona’s interest had previously been reported, but Atlanta’s involvement adds another potential bidder and could help increase Detroit’s leverage.

Bottom Line

The market for Casey Mize is growing.

With the Diamondbacks, Braves and potentially other clubs involved, the Tigers could receive several serious offers before the deadline. After already trading Tarik Skubal, Detroit may be preparing to make another major change to its rotation.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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