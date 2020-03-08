Cassius Winston kisses logo, hugs Tom Izzo as he leaves game for final time at Breslin [Video]

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston played his final game at the Breslin Center and he went out with a bang.

Winston scored 27 points as the Spartans defeated Ohio State 80-69 to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

With just seconds left in the game, Winston kissed the midcourt logo and then gave Spartans head Tom Izzo a big hug before heading to the bench.

One of the best traditions in sports@cassiuswinston kisses the Spartan in his last game in East Lansing for @MSU_Basketball 💚pic.twitter.com/GYaXQI6dqb — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 8, 2020

Thanks for the memories, Cassius!