Cassius Winston kisses logo, hugs Tom Izzo as he leaves game for final time at Breslin [Video]

Sunday, March 8, 2020
Cassius Winston kisses logo, hugs Tom Izzo as he leaves game for final time at Breslin

By Don Drysdale

On Sunday, Michigan State senior point guard Cassius Winston played his final game at the Breslin Center and he went out with a bang.

Winston scored 27 points as the Spartans defeated Ohio State 80-69 to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

With just seconds left in the game, Winston kissed the midcourt logo and then gave Spartans head Tom Izzo a big hug before heading to the bench.

Thanks for the memories, Cassius!

 

