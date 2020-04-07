Cassius Winston leads Michigan State to 2020 National Title…kind of

Just when Cassius Winston and the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be clicking on all cylinders, their season came to a screeching halt, as did everyone else’s, because of the coronavirus.

Though the Spartans were almost certainly not going to be a No. 1 seed in the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, many were already penciling them in as one of the favorites to win it all.

We will never know if Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo would have finally gotten his second National Championship or if senior PG Cassius Winston would have capped off an emotional season with a trophy, but we can always pretend.

Here at DSN, our simulated bracket wrapped up on Monday with Texas Tech cutting down the nets, but who wants to read about that?

Instead, let’s look at what Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi believes would have happened.

As you can see below, the Michigan State Spartans are the 2020 Men’s Basketball National Champions after defeating Florida State 68-63 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA (1115p ET)–Another three from Winston and @MSU_Basketball is seemingly in control, 66-58, with 1:24 remaining. Five straight from Forrest brings @FSUHoops within 66-63, but a pair of free throws from Winston sets the final score, 68-63. Sparty is your 2020 NCAA champion. — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) April 7, 2020

ATLANTA (1120p ET)–Cassius Winston is named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2020 @FinalFour. @MSU_Basketball ends a two-decade championship drought for the @B1GMBBall. The season ends where it began, the Michigan State Spartans as No. 1. #TwitterTourney2020 pic.twitter.com/3Ba7HR7S9m — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) April 7, 2020

There you have it! SPARTY ON!!!