MSU News
Updated:

Cassius Winston leads Michigan State to 2020 National Title…kind of

By Don Drysdale

NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Michigan State
Feb 11, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Just when Cassius Winston and the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be clicking on all cylinders, their season came to a screeching halt, as did everyone else’s, because of the coronavirus.

Though the Spartans were almost certainly not going to be a No. 1 seed in the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament, many were already penciling them in as one of the favorites to win it all.

We will never know if Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo would have finally gotten his second National Championship or if senior PG Cassius Winston would have capped off an emotional season with a trophy, but we can always pretend.

Here at DSN, our simulated bracket wrapped up on Monday with Texas Tech cutting down the nets, but who wants to read about that?

Instead, let’s look at what Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi believes would have happened.

As you can see below, the Michigan State Spartans are the 2020 Men’s Basketball National Champions after defeating Florida State 68-63 in Atlanta.

There you have it! SPARTY ON!!!

Previous articleJim Leyland recalls final dinner with Al Kaline: ‘It felt like he was saying goodbye’
Next articleWriter grades every move Steve Yzerman has made as Red Wings GM

Comments

