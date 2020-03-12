Could Cassius Winston and Zavier Simpson return to college for one more season?

It is almost unbelievable to even have to type this but the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has officially been canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The news came while teams were either competing in or preparing to compete in their conference tournaments with Selection Sunday just days away.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Instead, the season has come to an abrupt end which means that some great players have played their final games at their respective schools, including Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson.

- Advertisement -

But what if seniors like Winston, Simpson, and others were granted an extra year of eligibility if they wanted it?

Well, according to ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale, that is exactly what should happen. Vitale suggested via a tweet that the NCAA give seniors an extra year of eligibility so they can get their “ONE SHINING MOMENT.”

What about the @NCAA giving the seniors an extra yr of eligibility ? If graduated they can work towards a Masters.Heart hurts for those seniors that wanted that ONE SHINING MOMENT ala Luca Garza, Cassius Winston , Killian Tillie,Myles Powell , Markus Howard @ESPNPR — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 12, 2020

This seems like a pipe dream but it sure would be cool to watch Winston and Simpson suit up for one more season!