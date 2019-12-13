Cavaliers coach John Beilein gets into verbal confrontation with Tristan Thompson

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein in his fist year coaching an NBA team.

The first-year Cleveland Cavaliers coach was recently in the news for reportedly already losing his team, though that report was later challenged by several Cavs players.

But Thursday night, Beilein was seen getting into a heated verbal confrontation with Cavs center Tristan Thompson.

Looks like Tristan Thompson and John Beilein are getting along great pic.twitter.com/fNoPK6ghaj — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) December 13, 2019

Could the initial reports of players already being fed up of Beilein have some relevance?