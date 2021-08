Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, and Bulls complete 3-team trade

According to reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, and Portland Trail Blazers have completed a 3-team trade.

Cleveland’s acquiring Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen in three-way sign and trade with Portland. Bulls get Derrick Jones Jr., POR’s lottery protected future 1st and Cavs’ future second-rounder. POR gets Larry Nance Jr.

Nation, who wins this trade?

