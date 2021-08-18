CB Jeff Okudah reportedly has ‘fiery moment’ at Detroit Lions practice

Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah is going into his second year in the NFL and the hope is that he can put a tough rookie season behind him and develop into a solid player for years to come.

According to most accounts, Okudah looks like a different player so far in training camp compared to a year ago.

In fact, in a piece recently published in The Athletic, Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke talked about a fiery moment Okudah had with OL Taylor Decker during a recent practice.

Baumgardner and Burke noted that Okudah was “hot” while arguing with Decker following an 11-on-11 rep.

Click here (pay site) to see more about what Baumgardner and Burke had to say about the incident.

