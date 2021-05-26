CBS analyst throws major shade at Detroit Lions offense

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Stafford is gone, Kenny Golladay is gone, Marvin Jones Jr. is gone, and Danny Amendola is gone.

But does that mean the Detroit Lions offense will automatically be one of the worst units in the entire NFL?

Well, according to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, the Lions will not only have one of the worst offenses in the league in 2021, but they will also be THE worst offense.

As you can see, Dubin ranked the NFL offenses in tiers and the Lions are Tier 5 and ranked No. 32 overall, just ahead of the Chicago Bears.

To be fair, the Lions offense will likely struggle in 2021 but if the offensive line and D’Andre Swift can stay healthy, I believe they could end up around No. 20 or so in the league in total yardage.

What do you think?