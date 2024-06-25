CBS Expert Says Michigan State Football Could Hit 10 Wins





A renowned college football reporter has placed high expectations on Michigan State football, suggesting a potential record of 10-2 for the upcoming season.

Tom Fornelli, speaking on the Cover 3 Podcast, asserted that Michigan State’s success hinges on quarterback Aidan Chiles. “If Aidan Chiles lives up to the hype, Michigan State football could go 10-2,” Fornelli said.

Tom Fornelli of @CBSSportsCFB has high expectations for Michigan State football if Aidan Chiles plays to his maximum potential👀 #GoGreen https://t.co/AsTSdLKkPR pic.twitter.com/7AzVDm7s6c — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) June 18, 2024

This optimistic yet cautious outlook follows a turbulent period for the Spartans, including the firing of head coach Mel Tucker last season. The Spartans’ mix of new talent and uncertainty are critical factors to consider. In 2023, the team had moments where a better record seemed achievable before faltering late in games.

Under the new leadership of head coach Jonathan Smith, who has revamped the roster with fresh talent from Oregon State, there is renewed hope. Smith’s strategic approach includes both showing the door to underperforming players and leveraging the capabilities of those who have stayed.

Tough Schedule Ahead

The Spartans have a challenging schedule in 2024, including tough matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa, and Michigan.

Even if Chiles performs exceptionally, Fornelli believes a 10-2 finish would require some luck, including crucial players stepping up and maintaining team health.