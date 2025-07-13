CBS Ranks Three Former Lions Coaches Among NFL’s Worst Hires of the Century

The Detroit Lions have turned a corner under Dan Campbell, but a recent list from CBS Sports is a harsh reminder of how far the franchise has come. The outlet ranked the top 25 worst NFL coaching hires of the 21st century, and three former Lions head coaches made the cut.

Matt Patricia, Marty Mornhinweg, and Rod Marinelli were all included, underscoring just how grim Detroit’s coaching history has been in the modern era.

Matt Patricia 13-29-1: Culture Collapse and Player Fallout

Patricia landed at No. 9 on the list. He coached the Lions from 2018 to 2020, finishing with a 13-29-1 record. A former defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, Patricia never gained traction in Detroit.

His tenure was marked by tension with players, most notably Darius Slay, and a sharp drop in locker room morale. The gap between his hard-nosed approach and the team’s lack of success was glaring. His exit was seen as overdue by the time it came.

Marty Mornhinweg: 5-27 and a Head-Scratching Overtime Call

Mornhinweg was ranked seventh, coaching the Lions from 2001 to 2002. He finished with just five wins in two seasons, but what fans remember most is his infamous decision in 2002 to kick off in overtime during the sudden-death era, a call that has become one of the league’s all-time coaching blunders.

Rod Marinelli: The 0-16 Season Still Stings

Coming in at No. 10, Marinelli’s 2006–2008 run was defined by Detroit’s winless 0-16 campaign in 2008. His overall record stood at 10-38, and while he was well-liked personally, the results spoke for themselves. The team never found a rhythm or identity under his leadership, and the 2008 season remains a low point in franchise history.

Combined Record: 28 Wins, 94 Losses

Together, the three coaches posted a combined record of 28-94 over parts of eight seasons. It’s a brutal stretch that defined much of Detroit’s two-decade struggle to regain relevance.

In contrast, Dan Campbell has flipped the narrative. Entering his fourth season, he’s already led the Lions to back-to-back NFC North titles and a 27-7 record over the past two seasons. He’s done it by building trust, reinforcing culture, and finally giving Detroit fans a team worth rooting for.

