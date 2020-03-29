CBS Sports has Detroit Lions trading down in latest Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions hold the number three overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and they’ll be banking on whomever they select to have a huge role in the trajectory of the franchise moving forward after three straight years without a playoff appearance. Of course, we certainly don’t need to go into how long it’s been since they’ve won a playoff game.

CBS Sports released their latest mock draft, and it will likely have a polarizing reaction from the fan base. Writer Ryan Wilson has the Lions trading back in the draft with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 overall pick, and using it to select Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons.

“It would help Matt Patricia keep his job,” Wilson explained. “He basically has one year left to fix this thing – that’s what ownership has relayed to him. And what better way to do it than landing someone like Isiah Simmonds? As you pointed out, the most athletic player in this draft and also the most versatile.”

“In today’s NFL, he’s the prototype…he can play linebacker, he can play safety, he can play slot corner, and he can rush off the edge.”

While no specific mention of what the return from Miami would be, it was suggested the Dolphins would have to “pay a premium” for Detroit’s selection.

Is this a move you’d be comfortable with the Lions making?