The Kyle Whittingham era at Michigan could be nearing its conclusion after just one season, and CBS Sports has identified five prominent college football coaches who could enter the picture if the Wolverines decide to make another change.

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Michigan’s disappointing 5-5 record, embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State, and subsequent firing of offensive coordinator Jason Beck have put Whittingham’s future under increasing scrutiny. Now, with former Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts preparing to take over in Ann Arbor, speculation about another coaching search is heating up.

According to a November 19 report from CBS Sports, multiple industry sources believe Alberts’ arrival increases the possibility that Whittingham will be a one-and-done head coach at Michigan.

Interestingly, the report suggests that any potential separation would more likely involve retirement or a negotiated departure rather than an outright firing.

And if Michigan does enter the coaching market, some of college football’s biggest names could become part of the conversation.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks off the field after their game against the Southern California Trojans at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Five Coaches CBS Sports Connected to Michigan

CBS Sports identified five potential options if the Wolverines decide to replace Whittingham following the season.

Coach Current Program Bob Chesney UCLA Curt Cignetti Indiana Kalen DeBoer Alabama Jake Dickert Wake Forest Eli Drinkwitz Missouri

The list includes established Power Four coaches, several of whom would be extremely difficult to lure away from their current programs. However, Michigan’s resources, tradition, and national profile could make the job attractive if it becomes available.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Perhaps the most intriguing name is Cignetti, who has turned Indiana into a national championship contender. However, CBS Sports reports that Cignetti has expressed concerns about Indiana’s ability to maintain its current level of success as key players prepare to depart following the season.

The report raises the possibility that Michigan’s greater financial resources could appeal to the veteran coach, although there is no confirmation he would entertain such a move.

Bob Chesney, UCLA

Chesney has quickly established himself as one of the most intriguing coaches in the country after taking over at UCLA. The Bruins are unbeaten entering Saturday’s game against Michigan, giving Wolverines fans an opportunity to see his team firsthand.

CBS Sports reports that Chesney is negotiating a lucrative contract extension with UCLA, although no agreement had been signed as of Thursday’s report. That situation could become particularly interesting if Michigan eventually enters the market.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

DeBoer was reportedly a serious candidate during Michigan’s previous coaching search and was favored by outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel. However, luring him away from Alabama would be a considerable challenge.

DeBoer recently received a raise that increased his annual salary to $12.5 million, along with an extension through 2033. With the Crimson Tide positioned for another College Football Playoff appearance, there is little indication that a departure is imminent.

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

Dickert has emerged as one of this season’s hottest coaching names after guiding Wake Forest to a 9-1 record. His success has attracted attention across the country, but he recently signed a long-term extension to remain with the Demon Deacons.

The financial terms of that agreement have not been publicly disclosed, leaving questions about how difficult it might be for a program like Michigan to pursue him.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Drinkwitz rounds out CBS Sports’ five-name list and brings established SEC head-coaching experience. He was previously linked to Michigan’s coaching search before Whittingham was hired.

Unlike the other four candidates, CBS Sports did not provide a detailed new development connecting Drinkwitz to Michigan in its November 19 report. His inclusion should therefore be viewed as a potential option rather than evidence of active discussions.

Trev Alberts Could Determine Kyle Whittingham’s Future

The biggest variable in the situation may be the impending arrival of Alberts, who is expected to officially begin his duties at Michigan on December 1. That date falls just three days after the Wolverines conclude their regular season against Ohio State.

Michigan has already faced growing speculation about Whittingham’s job security, and the incoming athletic director will inherit a football program that has fallen well short of expectations.

The Wolverines also made the costly decision to dismiss offensive coordinator Jason Beck following their loss to Michigan State, another indication that the current approach hasn’t produced the desired results.

As CBS Sports noted, Michigan would immediately become one of the most attractive openings in college football if Whittingham departs. But there is a significant difference between being an attractive destination and convincing a successful coach to abandon an established program.

For now, Whittingham remains Michigan’s head coach, and the university has not announced a search for his replacement. The Wolverines still have games against UCLA and Ohio State remaining, and any decision about the future of the program will likely involve Alberts.

Still, the fact that CBS Sports is already discussing Cignetti, Chesney, DeBoer, Dickert, and Drinkwitz shows just how quickly the conversation surrounding Michigan football has changed.

Whittingham was hired to bring stability back to Ann Arbor. Less than one year later, the Wolverines may be facing another major decision about the future of their football program.