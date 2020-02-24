CBS Sports names Detroit Lions among possible suitors for Melvin Gordon

Detroit Lions fans, keep your eyes peeled!

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is a free-agent, and you can bet that he’ll have plenty of suitors bidding for his services for 2020.

Not only do the Lions have the third overall draft selection this year, but they’ll also have around $50 million worth of cap space to play with. Could they make a huge splash by inking Gordon? CBS Sports seems to think it’s a possibility.

- Advertisement -

They’ve included him on their list of five possible landing spots along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Their reasoning:

“Lesser but still quite likely are the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills, who need to shore up the position in a big way, unless the Lions want to hang the health of Matthew Stafford on a run game fueled by Kerryon Johnson — who’s landed on injured reserve in both of his NFL seasons — and the potential of Bo Scarbrough, a former sixth-round pick who had just one touchdown in 2019.

That’s doubtful, so pencil in Detroit and Buffalo as suitors, because Frank Gore isn’t expected to stare down father time yet again following the 2020 season.”

In 2019, Gordon amassed 162 carries with 612 yards and eight touchdowns.

Would you like to see Melvin Gordon in the Motor City?

– – Quotes via Patrik Walker of CBS Sports Link – –