Detroit Lions News

CBS Sports rates Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s recent moves

By Michael Whitaker


CBS Sports rates Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s recent moves

The grades are in! http://gty.im/1208648195 NFL Free Agency began this week, and the Detroit Lions sure were active signing Jamie...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The grades are in!

NFL Free Agency began this week, and the Detroit Lions sure were active signing Jamie Collins as well as Halapoulivaati Vatai. They also added Nick Williams to aid the defensive line.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco gave his grades for the moves that teams have made so far – check out how he rated the moves Detroit made:

Lions add LB Jamie Collins
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia know Collins well from their days with the Patriots. Collins played great football last year for New England after returning from the Browns, but he was a disappointment in Cleveland. The Lions have to be hopeful that they are getting the Collins we saw last season for the $10-million a year they will pay him.
Grade: B

Lions add T Halapoulivaati Vatai
The Lions gave him a five-year, $50-million deal, and I like this move. The former Eagle is a young rising player. Those are the players you should target in free agency.
Grade: B+

– – Quote via Pete Prisco of CBS Sports Link – –

