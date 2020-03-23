CBS Sports releases latest Detroit Lions mock draft, and fans may have mixed views

Could the Detroit Lions decide to pass on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and focus on defense? According to the latest CBS Sports mock draft, that’s exactly what they’d do.

CBS writer Ryan Wilson put together his latest mock draft earlier today, and he went with the Lions selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The panel agreed that Okudah would be an ideal fit for the kind of system that head coach Matt Patricia is trying to run in the Motor City:

“That’s what Matt Patricia wants to do – he wants to be able to lock down receivers and not have to worry about that guy,” said host Brady Quinn. “Okudah does that better than any other corner in this draft. I think if that’s the scheme and that’s the fit you’re looking for, there’s a drop off in my opinion for all other cornerbacks in this draft.”

Wilson had the Cincinnati Bengals taking quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall selection, with the Washington Redskins taking Chase Young. Meanwhile, he has Tagovailoa landing with the Miami Dolphins.