Central Michigan becomes first D1 school in state to cut athletic program due to COVID-19

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Central Michigan has become the first college in the state of Michigan to cut an athletic program as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Paul is reporting that CMU is cutting both the Men’s and Women’s outdoor track and field program, which involves 36 student-athletes.

From The Detroit News:

“We did not make this decision lightly, but we are facing a new financial reality due to enrollment challenges and now COVID-19,” Athletic Director Michael Alford said in a statement. “Hundreds of students have participated in this longstanding, successful program at Central Michigan, and we know this will impact them — and supporters of this program — greatly.”

“My heart goes out to these student-athletes; I know this is incredibly difficult for them,” Alford said. “We hope they continue their academic journeys at Central Michigan, but also wish them the best if they’re able to continue athletic pursuits elsewhere.”

The decision to cut the program is effective immediately. Scholarships will be granted for the duration of a student’s college career, if they stay at CMU, and that includes incoming freshmen. Students who wish to transfer can do so without penalty. Two assistant-coaching positions also were eliminated.