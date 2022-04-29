Central Michigan OL Luke Goedeke joins forces with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s a state of Michigan connection.

Central Michigan Chippewas OL Luke Goedeke is taking his talents to Florida, having been selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 58 overall pick in the second round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pick Central Michigan Tackle Luke Goedeke at No. 57 overall. 92.2 PFF grade in 2021 (2nd among FBS Right Tackles) ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/k0aPY07vD5 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

A native of Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Goedeke was ranked the 6th best tackle in the nation by PFF in pass protection proficiency.

“I’m a nasty guy,” he told the Free Press in March. “Like, there’s not much greater feeling I get than imposing my will on another grown man and driving him into the dirt, whether that was at tight end or offensive line. And offensive line I’m able to do it a lot more, so this is right up my alley.”

