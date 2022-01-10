in College Sports

CFP National Championship: How to watch and stream No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

It should be a great game!

We are down to just one game remaining in the 2021 college football season and it should be a real dandy as No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream tonight’s big game.

How to watch national championship 2022

Game: CFP National Championship – No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

Television Option: ESPN

Streaming Option: fuboTV (Try for free)

Point Spread: Georgia -2.5

Over/Under: 53

Other Viewing Options

  • Coaches Film Room — ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Command Center — ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Skycast — ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Hometown radio (Alabama 1H, Georgia 2H) — SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free)
  • All-22, halftime band performances, and more are available via ESPN’s app

