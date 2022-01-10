CFP National Championship: How to watch and stream No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

We are down to just one game remaining in the 2021 college football season and it should be a real dandy as No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Here is all of the information you need to watch and stream tonight’s big game.
How to watch national championship 2022
Game: CFP National Championship – No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia
Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana
Television Option: ESPN
Streaming Option: fuboTV (Try for free)
Point Spread: Georgia -2.5
Over/Under: 53
Other Viewing Options
- Coaches Film Room — ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free)
- Command Center — ESPNU, fuboTV (Try for free)
- Skycast — ESPNEWS, fuboTV (Try for free)
- Hometown radio (Alabama 1H, Georgia 2H) — SEC Network, fuboTV (Try for free)
- All-22, halftime band performances, and more are available via ESPN’s app
