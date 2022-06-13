Champion crowned at Detroit Lions media combine [Video]

On Monday, the Detroit Lions held OTAs for their rookies and a few veterans who decided to hang around following last week’s mandatory minicamp but they also held a fun event for some of the local media members.

That event was the 1st annual Media Combine Day in Allen Park.

According to most of the comments floating around Twitter, the media members who participated did not exactly do enough to make the Lions consider signing them for the upcoming season.

Here is a video from WXYZ Detroit that focuses on Brad Galli and Jeanna Trotman, who just so happen to be two of my favorite reporters.

Check it out.

The Lions held a media combine at team headquarters. We caught punts, threw at targets, and kicked field goals. A fun day and another great reminder why we have jobs covering football, not playing it. Here's our @wxyzdetroit video from @jeannatrotmantv and me: pic.twitter.com/hTtEAsueVG — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 14, 2022

Champion crowned at Detroit Lions media scouting combine

When all was said and done at the Detroit Lions’ first-ever Media Combine in Allen Park, a winner was crowned but it took a tiebreaker event to determine the champion.

Before that tiebreaker event, there was a QB drill, a kicking/punting contest, fielding a punt, a 3-point contest, and a golfing competition.

According to the Lions’ public relations department, DetroitLions.com writer Tim Twentyman emerged victorious after he posted the fastest 40-yard dash time out of those who he was tied with.

The @Lions hosted their 1st Media Combine today, testing the media in a QB drill, a kicking/punting contest, fielding a punt, a 3-point contest and a golfing competition. In a tie-breaking 40-yard dash, @ttwentyman emerged victorious on the day. Thanks to all who participated! pic.twitter.com/CtUvLPzuqE — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) June 13, 2022

Nation, who do you think is the best athlete out of all of the Detroit Lions beat writers?

