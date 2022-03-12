Chances Deshaun Watson is traded to the Detroit Lions

Could the Detroit Lions decide to go all-in and put a package together to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans?
Personally, I don’t believe the Lions have any interest whatsoever in Watson but according to the betting odds, the Lions (16-1) have the 9th best chance to trade for him.
As you can see below, the Carolina Panthers (2/1) currently have the best odds, followed by the Seattle Seahawks (3/1), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5/1).
You would have to give me 100/1 odds at a minimum if you wanted me to even consider betting on the Lions to trade for Watson.
Nation, where do you think Watson will play in 2022?
Deshaun landing spot odds, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/DUWBLwn0cg
— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 12, 2022
