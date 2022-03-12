Chances Deshaun Watson is traded to the Detroit Lions

Could the Detroit Lions decide to go all-in and put a package together to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans?

Personally, I don’t believe the Lions have any interest whatsoever in Watson but according to the betting odds, the Lions (16-1) have the 9th best chance to trade for him.

As you can see below, the Carolina Panthers (2/1) currently have the best odds, followed by the Seattle Seahawks (3/1), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5/1).

You would have to give me 100/1 odds at a minimum if you wanted me to even consider betting on the Lions to trade for Watson.