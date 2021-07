Sharing is caring!

Hockey fights are great, but what is even better is when an all-out brawl ensues which even includes the goalies.

That’s exactly what happened when the Detroit Red Wings took the ice against the Calgary Flames back on Nov. 15, 2017.

Check it out.

The brawl, which took place in the 3rd period, resulted with 13 total players (7 Red Wings) receiving penalties.

The Red Wings ended up winning the game 8-2. It was the most goals they scored during the 2017-2018 season.