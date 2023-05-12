Merch
Chargers schedule release video trolls Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
If you have been paying attention for the past few years, you probably know that NFL teams love to get creative, and sometimes troll their opponents on their schedule release videos. Well, that's exactly what the Los Angeles Chargers did on Thursday night as they tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions.

Chargers schedule release video trolls Detroit Lions

Take a look at the Chargers trolling the Lions during their schedule release video. Make sure to also check out the photo below so you can see exactly what they did.

In case you missed it, here is a still screenshot. As you can see, the Chargers poked fun at the Lions for their gambling suspensions and also took a shot at the Lions' “questionable” draft picks.

Chargers Detroit Lions
2023 Detroit Lions schedule: 3 Things We LOVE
Lions Analysis and Opinion

2023 Detroit Lions schedule: 3 Things We LOVE

The 2023 Detroit Lions schedule has been released and there are a few things we absolutely LOVE!
