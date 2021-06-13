Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal get into it on NBA on TNT [Video]

Sharing is caring!

If you happened to catch NBA on TNT on Sunday, you noticed that things got very uncomfortable when Charles Barkley said he cannot imagine getting swept in a 4-game series and that you cannot be considered “great” if it happens to you.

Kenny Smith then pointed out that Shaquille O’Neal, who happened to be sitting three seats away from Barkley, was swept in a four-game series and that is when the fun began.

Rather than giving it all away, we will let you see for yourself how it went down.