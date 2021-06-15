Charles Barkley announces when he will retire in epic ‘Charles Barkley’ fashion

Sharing is caring!

Charles Barkley is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame because of his outstanding career as a player but most now know him as an analyst/personality for NBA on TNT, where he is never afraid to shoot straight with his audience.

But if you are a big fan of Barkley as I am, you are going to be sad to hear that his time on television (at least in his current) is slowly coming to an end.

On Monday, Barkley, who is now 58 years old, joined the Grand and Danny show on 106.7 The Fan and he revealed that he will work until he is 60 and then ride into the sunset.

“I’m trying to hang on for another couple years until I’m 60,” said Barkley. “And then they can kiss my ass. I’m only working ’til 60. I’ve already told ’em that. I’m not working until the day I die; that’s just stupid. And if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot anyway so they should fire me.”

