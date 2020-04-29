41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Charles Barkley calls out LeBron James for how he’d fare vs. Bad Boys

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

NBA Insider suggests that play could resume at Walt Disney World

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's called the happiest place on earth, and it would certainly make millions of sports fans across the world happy if this plan suggested...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Former coach Brendan Malone breaks down “The Jordan Rules”

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls formed a legendary rivalry in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Known as the "Bad Boys", the Pistons'...
Read more

Featured Video

The infamous “Bad Boys” edition of the Detroit Pistons were known for their hard-nosed defensive play that drew the ire of just about everyone who wasn’t a fan of theirs. But in doing so, they became some of the most legendary champions in NBA history, winning two straight titles in 1989 and 1990.

Another era of the Pistons included the beloved “Goin’ to Work” squad, who stunned the NBA world with their 2004 trouncing of the favored Los Angeles Lakers as part of six consecutive runs to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Superstar LeBron James faced the Pistons three times in the playoffs, ultimately getting the upper hand in two of those series. But how would he have handled playing in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s against the feared Bad Boys?

According to Charles Barkley, not well.

“I love LeBron, but I do think the way they play the game today, he didn’t want a part of those Bad Boy Pistons,” said Barkley during a Zoom conversation with Kentucky head coach John Calipari.

Who’s with Chuck on this one?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views96

More on this topic

Previous articleNBA Insider suggests that play could resume at Walt Disney World
Next articleRed Wings GM Steve Yzerman comments on when 2020 NHL Draft should be held

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.