Charles Barkley comes to John Beilein’s defense

John Beilein has official resigned as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers after telling Cavs players there was nothing more he could do to improve the team.

On Thursday night, TNT’s Charles Barkley came to Beilein’s defense while ripping the Cavaliers.

- Advertisement -

“I want to call out the Cleveland Cavaliers. I thought what they did to Coach Beilein was ridiculous, unprofessional,” Barkley said on TNT. “I think the veterans on that team were not leaders. I think the young guys who can’t play think they’re better than they are and they tried to get that man fired.”

Do you agree with Barkley?