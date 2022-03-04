Charles Barkley has had enough, trashes Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Ok, this is freaking amazing!

For those of you familiar with the work of the great Charles Barkley, you are well aware that he is not afraid to call things EXACTLY how he sees them.

Well, during his appearance on the Waddle and Silvy show on ESPN 1000, Barkley did not hold back when talking about Green Bay Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers.

“He’s that girl, “Oh, I don’t look good today?’” Barkley said. “I told you five days in a row you look good. I gotta tell you every day apparently.”