Charles Barkley losing wallet at Chipotle pays off big time for fan

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley’s mishap at Chipotle turned out to be another man’s reward.

After losing his wallet at the popular Mexican eatery, it would find it’s way back to Barkley courtesy of the good-naturedness of a stranger. Barkley was sure to thank him while on the air:

EJ to Barkley: “Are you like the only person in the world who still carries a wallet?" Who else still carries a wallet?

pic.twitter.com/LyMY5xffrW — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the man who returned Barkley’s wallet was soon rewarded by the restaurant with the promise of free burritos for a year:

In search of Matt Pyles… if found return to Chipotle. We have free burritos for a year with his name on them.