Charles Barkley losing wallet at Chipotle pays off big time for fan

Former NBA All-Star Charles Barkley’s mishap at Chipotle turned out to be another man’s reward.

After losing his wallet at the popular Mexican eatery, it would find it’s way back to Barkley courtesy of the good-naturedness of a stranger. Barkley was sure to thank him while on the air:

Meanwhile, the man who returned Barkley’s wallet was soon rewarded by the restaurant with the promise of free burritos for a year:

