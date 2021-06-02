Charles Barkley reveals hilarious (yet accurate) nickname for Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis [Video]

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to NBA basketball players, there is quite a bit of competition on the court as it is every players’ dream to win a championship. But, as you have probably noticed, there is also a great deal of competition (at least it seems like it) when it comes to dressing well off of the court.

Unless your name is Anthony Davis.

For those of you who have followed Davis throughout his NBA career, you may have noticed that he is not exactly the best-dressed athlete of all time.

One person who has noticed Davis’ wardrobe is Charles Barkley, who revealed his nickname for the Lakers star is, “Street Clothes.”

Check it out.

"I call him Anthony 'Street Clothes' Davis because he's always in street clothes" Chuck has a nickname for AD 😅 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Q2VkI5CwTh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021