Michigan football’s humiliating 45-0 loss to Ohio State on Saturday has generated plenty of strong reactions, but one of the more interesting comments came from arguably the greatest player in Wolverines history. Former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson took to social media following the loss and suggested it might be time to eliminate one of the most popular traditions at Michigan Stadium.

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Apparently, Woodson has heard enough of “Mr. Brightside.”

We can’t play Mr brightside in the big house anymore — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 28, 2026

The song by The Killers has become a staple at the Big House, with more than 100,000 fans regularly singing along. However, following a miserable 6-6 regular season that ended with Michigan getting embarrassed by its biggest rival, Woodson apparently isn’t in the mood for a stadium-wide singalong.

Charles Woodson watches warmup ahead of the UCLA game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Charles Woodson Wants Michigan to Ditch ‘Mr. Brightside’

Making Woodson’s comments even more interesting is the fact that, according to CBS Detroit, Ohio State fans celebrated by playing Michigan’s unofficial anthem with two minutes remaining in Saturday’s game. The Buckeyes essentially used one of Michigan’s beloved traditions to rub salt in the Wolverines’ wounds.

At 5:11 p.m. ET, Woodson made his feelings known on social media. His message was short and straight to the point.

“We can’t play Mr brightside in the big house anymore,” Woodson wrote on X.

Considering how popular the singalong has become among Michigan fans, Woodson’s suggestion will almost certainly generate some disagreement. After all, a song isn’t responsible for Michigan’s offensive struggles or Saturday’s embarrassing performance.

Woodson Comes to Defense of Warde Manuel

Interestingly, when a Michigan fan responded by suggesting that athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Kyle Whittingham should no longer be welcome at the Big House, Woodson pushed back by defending Manuel. The former Michigan star reminded the fan of the success the university enjoyed under Manuel’s leadership.

“Warde gave you some of the best memories you’ve ever had in the big house,” Woodson responded.

While Whittingham faces questions about his future, Woodson apparently isn’t ready to dismiss everything Michigan accomplished during Manuel’s tenure. Saturday’s loss, which followed a heated pregame confrontation, has understandably left Michigan fans searching for answers.

Michigan certainly has plenty of things that need fixing following its disappointing 2026 season. Whether the Big House playlist belongs anywhere near the top of that list is another discussion entirely.