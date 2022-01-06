Charlie Batch makes ridiculous cash offer to Caleb Williams to play for Eastern Michigan

Talk about an offer that would be hard to refuse!

Former Eastern Michigan quarterback Charlie Batch is determined to get former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to Ypsilanti, and is willing to pay handsomely through an NIL deal sponsored by his company GameAbove Capital to do so.

“Hey @CALEBcsw (Caleb Williams’ twitter account), have you considered Eastern Michigan?” Batch wrote. “If not, you SHOULD. GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?”

Fans certainly remember Batch as a former Detroit Lions quarterback; he also played with the Pittsburgh Steelers after four years at Eastern Michigan and racked up 61 touchdowns with 52 interceptions during his 12 year professional career.