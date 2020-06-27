Chart shows Detroit Red Wings Draft Lottery (un)luck since 2016

Well, it happened again.
On Friday night, the 2020 NHL Draft lottery was held and not surprisingly, the Detroit Red Wings were the big losers. The Red Wings fell all the way to the No. 4 pick despite being the worst team in the NHL, while a playoff team will end up getting the No. 1 overall pick.
As you can see by the handy dandy chart created below, the no team in the NHL has been screwed as badly as the Red Wings have since 2016.
Nation, what should the NHL do to change the way the Draft Lottery is done?
Most draft spots gained/lost in the lottery since 2016.
Via /u/Guccipotato69 on the /r/Hockey subreddit.#LGRW #canucks #RIP pic.twitter.com/7ZYQPOGEvL
— Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) June 27, 2020