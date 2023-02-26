Chart shows how amazing Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson was in 2022

The Detroit Lions had a successful 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball, largely thanks to the performance of their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. Football analyst Warren Sharp recently shared a series of charts that demonstrate the significance of Johnson's role in the Lions' success. Sharp used Expected Points Added (EPA), a statistical measure that quantifies the impact of each play on a team's chances of winning, to compare how teams performed in different situations. Johnson's ability to optimize plays and increase the Lions' EPA was clearly evident in the charts. Take a look at the chart below and notice where the Lions ranked. (Note: Up and to the right is where you want to be. Down and to the left is where you do not want to be)

Key points:

The Big Picture: The significance of offensive coordinators in the NFL

The role of offensive coordinators in the NFL has become increasingly important in recent years, as teams have focused on developing innovative and dynamic offensive strategies to outmaneuver their opponents. With the NFL becoming more and more of a passing league, the ability of offensive coordinators to optimize plays and increase their team's EPA has become a critical factor in determining a team's success. The performance of Ben Johnson with the Detroit Lions in the 2022 season is a testament to the value of a skilled offensive coordinator.

EPA By the Numbers

The use of Expected Points Added (EPA) to compare how teams performed in different situations provides a valuable tool for evaluating the effectiveness of offensive coordinators. The significant impact of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on the Detroit Lions' EPA demonstrates the importance of a skilled offensive coordinator in optimizing plays and increasing a team's chances of success.

The Bottom Line – Offensive Coordinators are Key and Ben Johnson is a STUD

The evidence presented by Warren Sharp's charts clearly demonstrates the critical role that offensive coordinators play in the NFL. The performance of Johnson with the Lions in the 2022 season highlights the importance of a skilled and innovative offensive coordinator in optimizing plays and increasing a team's chances of success. As the NFL continues to evolve and become more of a passing league, the significance of offensive coordinators will only continue to grow.