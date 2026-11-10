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Charvarius Ward Makes Hilarious Comment Explaining Why Lions Won’t Trade for Him

Charvarius Ward Detroit Lions trade
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The Detroit Lions have been connected to Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, but the veteran defensive back doesn’t seem too concerned about being dealt. In fact, Ward offered a pretty hilarious explanation for why he thinks the Lions, or any other team, might hesitate to acquire him.

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According to Colts beat reporter James Boyd of The Athletic, Ward was asked on Monday about the possibility of being traded. The former Pro Bowl cornerback acknowledged that teams could be interested in acquiring his services before pointing out one rather expensive obstacle.

“If you’re a good player and you feel like you got a little value … teams might be interested in you. If a team needs a corner, I don’t know if they’re gonna look for Mooney. Mooney making $20 million a year.”

Mooney is the childhood nickname Ward’s mother gave him, and the one he has asked reporters to use.

At least Ward is self-aware!

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Have Reportedly Called About Charvarius Ward

Ward’s comments are particularly interesting considering A to Z Sports Lions beat writer Mike Payton reported on Monday that he has been told the Lions have already called on Ward. Payton cautioned that a call like that can be nothing more than a price check, and there is no indication Detroit has made an offer, but general manager Brad Holmes is clearly exploring his options.

The Lions have already acquired veteran safety Andre Cisco, and adding a proven outside cornerback could further strengthen their defense. However, with Detroit already facing some important roster decisions in the secondary, Ward’s contract is certainly something Holmes would need to consider.

Charvarius Ward’s Contract Complicates A Detroit Lions Trade

Ward is signed through 2027 on the three-year, $54 million deal he agreed to with Indianapolis in 2025, and he carries a cap hit of approximately $19.9 million this season, according to Over The Cap. Ward also indicated to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star that he’s happy with the Colts and hopes to remain there.

Whether the Lions ultimately make a move for Ward remains to be seen. But you have to appreciate a player who can laugh about making $20 million a year while explaining why nobody might want to trade for him.

Mooney has a pretty good problem to have.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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