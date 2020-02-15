20.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Chase Young to the Detroit Lions at No. 3 is gaining steam

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Barring a trade (which I pray happens), the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s because the Lions finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record which, in turn, earned them the No. 3 pick in the draft.

The question is, who will the Lions select at No. 3? Jeffrey Okudah? Derrick Brown? Isaiah Simmons? What about Tua Tagovailoa?

Embed from Getty Images

Or, is it possible the Lions actually land DE Chase Young out of Ohio State?

Well, according to a few recent mock drafts, the Young will still be available when the Lions are on the clock.

One of those mocks is from Kyle Meinke of MLive. Here is what Meinke has to say about the Lions selecting Young.

Nobody stands to benefit from a run on quarterbacks more than Detroit, which already has a franchise quarterback playing at a high level. Of course, it still lost 12 games last year because of a near-historically bad defense. There was no bigger reason for that than their pass rush, which was among the league’s worst. This defense won’t work without better peformances up front, and Young just so happens to be the best pass rusher in this draft. Hell, he might be the best defensive prospect overall. As long as you have a quarterback in place, you don’t pass up the opportunity to lock in a playmaking pass rusher on a cost-controlled contract like this. Detroit won’t.

Nation, what do you think? Will Young be available when the Lions are on the clock? If he is, will Lions GM Bob Quinn pull the trigger?

SourceKyle Meinke
ViaMLive
