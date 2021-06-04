Chauncey Billups, Juwan Howard reportedly candidates for NBA head coaching job

Sharing is caring!

Two local basketball legends are reportedly in the mix to land an NBA head coaching position.

The Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Terry Stotts have mutually agreed to part ways after nine seasons and 402 wins shortly after Portland’s playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets, and there are already several candidates to fill the vacancy.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the list of candidates include former Detroit Pistons MVP Chauncey Billups, and University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard:

Billups is currently an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers, while Howard has enjoyed a successful tenure as head coach of his alma matter.