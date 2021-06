Sharing is caring!

As NBA head coaching jobs continue to pop up, you can pretty much guarantee that former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups will be a candidate.

That being said, Billups could soon be off the market as he is now considered to be the favorite to land the Portland Trail Blazers job.

Nation, where would you like to see Chauncey coach?

