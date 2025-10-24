Video Emerges Showing Chauncey Billups Being Released from Custody

Former Detroit Pistons legend and current Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been released from custody following his shocking arrest earlier this week. A new video circulating online Thursday morning shows Billups leaving a federal detention facility in downtown Portland, surrounded by members of his legal team.

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, captures Billups walking out of the building wearing a hoodie.

According to multiple reports, Billups was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a federal investigation into an alleged illegal poker operation with reported ties to organized crime. The Eastern District of New York is leading the case, and prosecutors have yet to reveal whether additional arrests are expected.

Why It Matters

Billups’ arrest sent shockwaves through both the NBA and the Detroit sports community. Beloved for leading the Pistons to the 2004 NBA Championship, his reputation has long been tied to leadership and professionalism on and off the court.

If the allegations prove true, this could become one of the most serious legal scandals involving an active NBA head coach in years.

Still, for now, Billups remains free, and as the video shows, he’s facing the media storm head-on, even if in silence.