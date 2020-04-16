Chauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley H-O-R-S-E results

On Easter Sunday, former Detroit Pistons PG Chauncey Billups shocked the world by defeating one of the best shooters in the NBA, Trey Young, in the opening round of the H-O-R-S-E competion which is being aired on ESPN.

On Thusday, Billups battled Mike Conley on the semifinals and unfortunately, the former Piston was sent home packing. (Well, actually, he already is home but you get the point)

Mike Conley advances to the H-O-R-S-E finals! 🐴 🏆 pic.twitter.com/COrKmjFjpJ — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) April 17, 2020

Great effort, Mr. Big Shot! Way to represent Detroit Basketball!!!