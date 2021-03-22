Chaundee Brown dances, Michigan celebrates in locker room following win over LSU [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Monday night, Michigan took a while to get going but before all was said and done, the Wolverines took care of business and defeated LSU 86-78 to move on to the Sweet 16.

In the Sweet 16, the Wolverines will take on No. 4 seed Florida State with a berth in the Elite 8 on the line.

But before they worry about the Seminoles, Michigan enjoyed their big win by celebrating in the locker room. Watch as Chaundee Brown dances before putting a Michigan sticker into the Sweet 16 on their giant bracket.