Chicago Bears’ attempt to roast Detroit Lions fails miserably [Video]

Inside the Article: Chicago Bears' attempt to roast Lions fails miserably

On Thursday night, the 2023 NFL schedule was released, and teams around the league dropped some pretty creative schedule release videos to reveal when they will be playing each of their home and away opponents. Some videos, such as the one done by our Detroit Lions, along with the one put out by the Los Angeles Chargers were VERY well done, while others were pretty embarrassing. One team that should be completely embarrassed by the schedule release video they put together is the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears' attempt to roast Lions fails miserably

As you will see in the video below, the Bears attempted to take a shot at the Lions by denying a fan who requested two hot dogs with ketchup.

Sorry, Bears, but this is EXTREMELY WEAK!!!