Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Chicago Bears’ attempt to roast Detroit Lions fails miserably [Video]

By W.G. Brady
8
0

Inside the Article:

On Thursday night, the 2023 NFL schedule was released, and teams around the league dropped some pretty creative schedule release videos to reveal when they will be playing each of their home and away opponents. Some videos, such as the one done by our Detroit Lions, along with the one put out by the Los Angeles Chargers were VERY well done, while others were pretty embarrassing. One team that should be completely embarrassed by the schedule release video they put together is the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears' attempt to roast Lions fails miserably

As you will see in the video below, the Bears attempted to take a shot at the Lions by denying a fan who requested two hot dogs with ketchup.

- Advertisement -

Sorry, Bears, but this is EXTREMELY WEAK!!!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions sign 15 Undrafted Free Agents

Do not be surprised at all if a couple of these players (who we have identified) make the Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.