Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy explains which QB could start vs. Detroit

The Detroit Lions are licking their wounds following yesterday’s heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens that ended on an NFL-record 66 yard field goal.

However, they’re going to have to put it in the rear-view mirror. Their next matchup is against the divisional foe Chicago Bears, and it sounds like they’ll have to include the possibility of game preparation for any of Chicago’s three quarterbacks.

According to Bears head coach Matt Nagy, it could be any one of Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles who could start under center on Sunday at Soldier Field:

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy told reporters today that all three QBs – Justin Fields, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton – are under consideration to start in Week 4 against the Lions. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021