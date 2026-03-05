Chicago Bears Trade WR D.J. Moore

A major NFC North shakeup may be unfolding.

According to longtime ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of trading star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter reported on social media that league sources have indicated a deal is in progress, signaling a potentially massive move for both teams.

If finalized, the trade would give Buffalo another proven playmaker while marking the end of Moore’s productive run in Chicago.

A Big Weapon for Buffalo

Moore has quietly been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL since entering the league.

Originally drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Moore later became a key piece of the Bears’ offense after being acquired in a blockbuster trade in 2023.

Across eight NFL seasons, Moore has compiled impressive career totals:

608 receptions

8,213 receiving yards

41 touchdowns

During the 2025 season, Moore appeared in all 17 games for Chicago and posted:

50 receptions

682 receiving yards

6 touchdowns

Even in a challenging offensive environment, Moore remained a dependable target and one of the Bears’ most reliable offensive weapons.

Why Chicago Might Be Moving On

While Moore has been productive, the Bears appear to be reshaping their roster and offense.

Moving Moore could signal several possibilities:

A shift toward younger receivers

Salary cap flexibility

A desire to accumulate draft capital

For Buffalo, however, the move would add a polished route runner who has proven he can produce in multiple offensive systems.

What It Means for the Bills

If the deal is completed, Moore would join a Buffalo offense led by star quarterback Josh Allen.

Pairing Moore with Allen’s powerful arm could immediately elevate the Bills’ passing attack and give them another dangerous option in critical situations.

For now, the league waits for official confirmation, but if Schefter’s report proves accurate, this could quickly become one of the biggest trades of the NFL offseason.