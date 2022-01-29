in NFL

Chicago Bears expected to poach Green Bay Packers coach

11 Views 3 Votes

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have decided on their next offensive coordinator.

Schefter is reporting that the Bears are expected to hire Green Bay Packers‘ QB coach Luke Getsy to be their next offensive coordinator.

If this report is accurate, the Packers will have lost Nathaniel Hackett to the Denver Broncos and Getsy to the Bears.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Green Bay Packers decide on new offensive coordinator