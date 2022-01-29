Chicago Bears expected to poach Green Bay Packers coach

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have decided on their next offensive coordinator.
Schefter is reporting that the Bears are expected to hire Green Bay Packers‘ QB coach Luke Getsy to be their next offensive coordinator.
If this report is accurate, the Packers will have lost Nathaniel Hackett to the Denver Broncos and Getsy to the Bears.
Packers’ QB coach Luke Getsy is expected to leave Green Bay for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per league sources. Packers now will be losing Nathaniel Hackett and Getsy, leaving holes in their offensive coaching staff.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022
