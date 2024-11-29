Chicago Bears Fire Matt Eberflus Following Debacle Vs. Detroit Lions

The Chicago Bears have fired head coach Matt Eberflus, according to a report from Adam Schefter. Eberflus’ firing comes after a series of late-game coaching blunders, culminating in a dismal 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed.

Black Friday: For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Chicago Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, firing Matt Eberflus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2024

Late-Game Blunders Lead to Eberflus’ Dismissal

The Bears' loss to the Lions was the final straw in a season that has been marked by inexplicable late-game failures. Eberflus, in his second year as head coach, has seen his game management come under fire recently, particularly after a series of heartbreaking losses. In the Bears' past three games, they have lost on the final play of the game: a Hail Mary touchdown against Washington, a field goal block against the Packers, and now, the mishandled final drive against the Lions.

What happened in Detroit, however, was the most damaging of all. As the Bears had a chance to tie or win the game with mere seconds remaining, Eberflus allowed nearly 25 seconds to tick off the clock, despite having a timeout available. The lack of urgency and poor game management left many scratching their heads, and the final-minute debacle ultimately sealed his fate.

Eberflus Reflects on the Final Drive

On Friday, Eberflus spoke candidly to the media, explaining his perspective on the final drive. “I talked to [Thomas] Brown about all the details, about what the calls were in terms of where we were, and I thought the operation was good,” Eberflus said. “Just the penalties, I thought, put us behind the sticks a couple of times there. We were in scoring position and really could have owned the game from there.”

Despite Eberflus' explanation, his failure to manage the clock and make the correct decisions at critical moments ultimately led to the Bears’ demise. The loss to the Lions marked the end of Eberflus' tenure in Chicago, and he leaves behind a string of late-game mismanagements that have become all too familiar to Bears fans this season.

A Historic Firing

Before this season, the Chicago Bears had never fired a head coach during the season—an achievement the organization was proud of. However, after witnessing a series of late-game coaching failures and a lack of progress under Eberflus, the Bears' patience ran out. This marks the first time in franchise history that the team has made such a drastic move mid-season.

In his final remarks, Eberflus took full accountability for the team’s struggles. “But again, ultimately all these decisions are my decision. I take full accountability for them and we didn’t get it done. It’s unfortunate for the players, for the fans, and again, we’re going to get back to work,” he said.

Looking Ahead for the Bears

With Eberflus out, the Bears now turn to interim head coach Thomas Brown, who will try to salvage what is left of a lost season. As the Bears look ahead to their future, the decision to move on from Eberflus indicates a need for change and a fresh start. Whether or not the Bears can bounce back this season under Brown remains to be seen, but the franchise’s attention will now shift toward finding a long-term solution at head coach.

For Eberflus, his final minutes as Bears head coach will be remembered for the questionable decisions that ultimately led to his firing. The loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving Day will be the final chapter in his short-lived tenure, leaving the Bears to pick up the pieces and search for a new direction.