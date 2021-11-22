Chicago Bears get injury update on QB Justin Fields

UPDATE:

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields had a negative X-Ray and the belief is that he suffered bruised ribs with more tests coming.

The Bears have a quick turnaround as they will play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day so it will be interesting to see if Fields can give it a go or if Andy Dalton gets the start.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

During Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields suffered an injury that landed him in the hospital.

According to a report from Jay Glazer, Fields is not only getting his ribs checked out but also his spleen.

It will be interesting to see if Fields is available for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions.

