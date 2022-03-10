Chicago Bears have reportedly traded DE Khalil Mack

Life just got a little bit easier for the Detroit Lions and the rest of the NFC North.

The Chicago Bears reportedly have a deal in place that would send six-time Pro-Bowl DE Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers pending a physical. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the return package going back to Chicago includes a second-round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Bears are attempting to finalize a trade now that will send six-time Pro-Bowl DE Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

Khalil Mack is now expected to be headed back to the AFC West…to team with Joey Bosa now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2022

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1502041047500832779?s=20&t=77NEzXB73KGIQUOEMZcTVw

He’ll be joining forces with Joey Bosa, giving the Chargers an elite pass-rush tandem.

The star defensive end played in only seven games for the Bears last season, amassing 19 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, six sacks, six tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

In his career that has spanned 117 games with the Oakland Raiders and Bears, Mack has recorded 467 total tackles, 352 solo tackles, 76.5 sacks, 103 tackles for loss, 23 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 22 pass deflections, and two defensive touchdowns.